Video – Juventus wish Paulo Dybala a happy 28th birthday

On Monday, Paulo Dybala celebrated his 28th birthday while on international duty with Argentina.

Nevertheless, Juventus weren’t going to let the occasion pass without sending their best wishes to their vice=captain and star player.

The club dropped a video on their official Twitter account showing some of the brilliant flashes of skills from La Joya.

The former Palermo man is currently running on an expiring contract, but is expected to sign an extension soon that will be keep in Turin for many years to come.