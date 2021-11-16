Club News

Video – Juventus wish Paulo Dybala a happy 28th birthday

November 16, 2021 - 7:30 pm

On Monday, Paulo Dybala celebrated his 28th birthday while on international duty with Argentina.

Nevertheless, Juventus weren’t going to let the occasion pass without sending their best wishes to their vice=captain and star player.

The club dropped a video on their official Twitter account showing some of the brilliant flashes of skills from La Joya.

The former Palermo man is currently running on an expiring contract, but is expected to sign an extension soon that will be keep in Turin for many years to come.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

cuadrado

Video – Behind the scenes from Juve’s last-minute win over Fiorentina

November 17, 2021
martial

Juventus consider signing struggling Man United striker on 18-month loan deal

November 16, 2021
Dybala

Dybala misses out on Brazil clash and remains doubtful for Lazio

November 16, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.