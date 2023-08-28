On Monday, Weston McKennie is celebrating his 25th birthday. The official Juventus Twitter account posted a compilation video featuring some of his best highlights at the club.

This includes goals against Sassuolo and Paris Saint-Germain, in addition to some tricks and flicks, plus his famous Harry Potter celebration.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri in 2020 following an impressive stint at Schalke. Last January, he signed for Leeds United on loan. But Juventus have now reinstated him in Max Allegri’s squad.