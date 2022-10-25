chiesa
Club News

Video – Juventus wishes Federico Chiesa a happy birthday

October 25, 2022 - 12:00 pm

On Tuesday, Federico Chiesa is celebrating his 25th birthday. The official Juventus Twitter account sent its best wishes to the winger in a compilation video that features some his finest plays during his time in Turin.

Naturally, the montage included his stunning goal against Chelsea from last season and his Coppa Italia final winner versus Atlanta in 2021.

While the Italian is yet to make his return to the pitch following his horrendous injury, he’ll be hoping that his teammates gift him a victory in Lisbon later today.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

locatelli

Benfica coach identifies Juventus midfielder as main source of danger

October 25, 2022

Prisma Investigators wanted Andrea Agnelli under house arrest

October 25, 2022
allegri

Allegri warns Juventus: “Too much euphoria”

October 25, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.