Video – Juventus wishes Federico Chiesa a happy birthday

On Tuesday, Federico Chiesa is celebrating his 25th birthday. The official Juventus Twitter account sent its best wishes to the winger in a compilation video that features some his finest plays during his time in Turin.

Naturally, the montage included his stunning goal against Chelsea from last season and his Coppa Italia final winner versus Atlanta in 2021.

While the Italian is yet to make his return to the pitch following his horrendous injury, he’ll be hoping that his teammates gift him a victory in Lisbon later today.