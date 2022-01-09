Video – Juventus with a mountain to climb after Pellegrini wonder strike

Well, this is not good, is it? Juventus now find themselves three goals down thanks to a wonderful free-kick from Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini.

From looking to get all three points, Juve will be lucky if they get out of this game with a point.

There were such high hopes coming into the new year but dropped points against Napoli and now this makes Juve’s task of finishing top four even harder.

Going to be a very long second half in Roma this evening for Juventus.

RIDICULOUS HIT! 💥 Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini with an incredible strike! 🤤 You don't score a free-kick much better than that. pic.twitter.com/RSM4OMVWIG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 9, 2022