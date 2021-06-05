Video – Juventus Women announce the renewal of Bonansea’s contract

After an all-conquering campaign that saw them winning all of their Serie A fixtures, Juventus Women were worried of the possibility of losing the biggest star for next season.
Nonetheless, the club released a video on its official Twitter account announcing the extension of the striker’s contract for another campaign.
The Italian international has been a part of the club since its establishment in 2017, and has scored 39 goals in her 67 league appearances for the club.
