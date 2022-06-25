Sara Bjork
Transfer News

Video – Juventus Women announce the signing of Icelandic midfielder

June 25, 2022 - 6:00 pm

Juventus Women have announced the signing of Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir. The 31-year-old is a midfielder with vast experience on the international scene.

The Icelandic international has been representing her national team since 2007, while also playing for some of the biggest clubs in women football. She represented Wolfsburg between 2016 and 2020, and had been plying her trade at Lyon in the last two years.

The club’s official Twitter account uploaded a video of the new Bianconere star signing her contract.

