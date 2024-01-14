In the 12th round of Serie A, Juventus Women hosted Milan Women at the Lamarmora Stadium for what was a tight encounter.

The Bianconere broke the deadlock when Barbara Bonansea pounced on a loose ball in the 25th minute.

Six minutes later, Andrea Staskova returned to hunt her former employers by scoring the equalizer for the Rossonere.

Nevertheless, Sofia Cantore settled the encounter in favor of the hosts with a lovely curler that sailed over the goalkeeper and landed in the far corner.