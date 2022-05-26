Video – Juventus Women bid Andrea Staskova farewell with compilation video

After three successful years in Turin, Juventus Women have announced that Andrea Staskova won’t be a part of the club starting next season.
The 22-year-old is a Czech center forward who contributed in the Bianconere’s success over the past three seasons, winning three scudetto titles, three Italians Super Cup and a Coppa Italia.
The Old Lady’s official Twitter account greeted the departing Czech striker with a compilation video containing her finest nine goals with Juventus.
9️⃣ 🔝 goals from our No. 9️⃣ @staskova_andrea 🥅⚽️#GrazieAndrea pic.twitter.com/3Z7XKe3Jku
— #FANTA5TIC 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@JuventusFCWomen) May 25, 2022
