Video – Juventus Women bid Sofie Pedersen farewell after four years

May 21, 2023 - 10:00 am

Juventus Women have announced the departure of Sofie Junge Pedersen at the end of the campaign, and the club’s official Twitter account bid the player farewell with a montage that includes some of her best memories in Turin.

The 31-year-old is a defensive midfielder who joined the Bianconere in December 2018 and won nine trophies in her four and a half years in Turin.

The Dane played 117 matches for the club, landing in 9th position on the all-time list.

