Video – Juventus Women bid Sofie Pedersen farewell after four years

Juventus Women have announced the departure of Sofie Junge Pedersen at the end of the campaign, and the club’s official Twitter account bid the player farewell with a montage that includes some of her best memories in Turin.

The 31-year-old is a defensive midfielder who joined the Bianconere in December 2018 and won nine trophies in her four and a half years in Turin.

The Dane played 117 matches for the club, landing in 9th position on the all-time list.