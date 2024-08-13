At the Lynn Family Stadium in Kentucky, Juventus Women clashed heads with Colo Colo in the semi-final of the Women’s Cup.

The Bianconere managed to reach the final of the prestigious pre-season tournament by beating their Chilean foes 4-1.

Sofia Cantore gave the Italians the lead following a sensational run from Barbara Bonansea.

Colo Colo replied after the break with an astonishing long-range strike, but Crisitana Girelli restored Juve’s lead. Amalie Vangsgaard and Ariana Caruso finished off two brilliant plays to seal the win.