Following last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Roma, Juventus Women returned to winning ways by overcoming their hosts Como Women by three unanswered goals.

Cecilia Salvai opened the scoring with a header early on. Arianna Caruso had a volley disallowed for offside but she ended up netting her 50th Juventus goal in the second half following a solo run.

Summer signing Lindsey Thomas pounced on the rebound to break her duck for the club in added time.