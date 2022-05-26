Club News

Video – Juventus Women captain Sara Gama proud to join Calcio Hall of Fame

May 26, 2022 - 11:30 pm

This week, the Italian football federation held its annual Hall of Fame event, and it turned out to be a particularly special one for Juventus Women with the induction of two Bianconere stars.

Alongside Barbara Bonansea, club captain Sara Gama rightfully received the recognition on the back of a great campaign for both club and country.

The defender talked about her pride of making the cut and how honored she is for playing a part in the evolution of the game which will officially become a professional sport in Italy starting next season

