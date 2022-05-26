Video – Juventus Women captain Sara Gama proud to join Calcio Hall of Fame

This week, the Italian football federation held its annual Hall of Fame event, and it turned out to be a particularly special one for Juventus Women with the induction of two Bianconere stars.
Alongside Barbara Bonansea, club captain Sara Gama rightfully received the recognition on the back of a great campaign for both club and country.
The defender talked about her pride of making the cut and how honored she is for playing a part in the evolution of the game which will officially become a professional sport in Italy starting next season
🎙 Sara #Gama: “playing professionally is a great challenge” 🇮🇹@SaraGama_ITA #Azzurre #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/syz3MXkLbV
— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) May 25, 2022
