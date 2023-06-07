Juventus Women Coppa Italia
Video – Juventus Women celebrate Coppa Italia triumph

June 7, 2023 - 6:00 pm

Last Sunday, Juventus Women ended their campaign with a Coppa Italia trophy, the third in the club’s history. Joe Montemurro’s girls snatched the win over the newly crowned Italian champions Roma thanks to Barbara Bonansea’s header in the 93rd minute.

The club’s official Twitter account posted videos from the ceremony as the jubilant Bianconere stars celebrated the achievement with the traveling supporters who accompanied them to Salerno.

Club captain Sara Gama allowed her teammates Martina Rosucci, Sophie Pedersen and Valentina Cernoia to lift the trophy.

