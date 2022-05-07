Video – Juventus Women celebrate fifth Scudetto title

After beating Sassuolo in a 3-1 result away from home, Juventus Women sealed their fifth Scudetto title in a row with a match to spare.
Barbara Bonansea, Cristiana Girelli and Lisa Boattin were all on target on Saturday afternoon, as the Bianconeri managed to maintain their five-point lead over Roma.
Therefore, Juventus maintain their incredible record in the competition. The club has won every Scudetto title since the launching of the team in 2017.
Well done, ladies!
The dance moves of #FANTA5TIC champions 💃😎 pic.twitter.com/ePt5BixT2t
— #FANTA5TIC 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@JuventusFCWomen) May 7, 2022
𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘀 #𝗙𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗔𝟱𝗧𝗜𝗖 👌😅 pic.twitter.com/v1GQ7lQxQO
— #FANTA5TIC 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@JuventusFCWomen) May 7, 2022
𝘊𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 #𝘍𝘈𝘕𝘛𝘈5𝘛𝘐𝘊 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘢𝘳𝘦! 🤩🙌 pic.twitter.com/bCM4YjLy1R
— #FANTA5TIC 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@JuventusFCWomen) May 7, 2022
