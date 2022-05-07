Club News

Video – Juventus Women celebrate fifth Scudetto title

May 7, 2022 - 5:30 pm

After beating Sassuolo in a 3-1 result away from home, Juventus Women sealed their fifth Scudetto title in a row with a match to spare.

Barbara Bonansea, Cristiana Girelli and Lisa Boattin were all on target on Saturday afternoon, as the Bianconeri managed to maintain their five-point lead over Roma.

Therefore, Juventus maintain their incredible record in the competition. The club has won every Scudetto title since the launching of the team in 2017.

Well done, ladies!

 

