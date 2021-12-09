Video – Juventus Women celebrate hard-earned draw against Chelsea

Two weeks ago, Juve’s men surely didn’t enjoy their trip to West London, but on Wednesday, Juventus Women secured a vital draw against Chelsea away from home.

The Bianconere defended their ground for the majority of the match, and managed to come away with a goalless draw that puts them one step away from qualification to the Champions League quarter finals.

Chelsea remain in the lead with 11 points, while Juventus are on par with Wolfsburg on 8, but the Italians should earn their spot in the final 8 with a home win against Servette who are yet to secure a single point in the competition.