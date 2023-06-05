Juventus Women Coppa Italia
Video – Juventus Women clinch Coppa Italia thanks to Bonansea’s injury-time winner

June 5, 2023 - 2:00 pm

On Sunday afternoon, Juventus Women and Roma Women clashed heads at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno for the Coppa Italia final.

The two sides traded jabs for the duration of the match, but neither managed to break the deadlock in the 90 minutes.

But just when the encounter seemed to be heading towards extra time, Barbara Bonansea sneaked into the opposition’s box to head home an exquisite cross from Lisa Boattin and kick off the celebrations.

This is the Bianconere’s third triumph in the tournament after lifting the domestic cup in 2018 and last season.

