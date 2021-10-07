Juventus Women
Video – Juventus Women comfortably win their first Champions League fixture

October 7, 2021 - 7:45 pm

On Wednesday, Juventus Women opened their Champions League campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory in Switzerland at the expense of their hosts, Servette.

The Bianconeri dominated the action from start to finish, and although Andrea Staskova wasted a spot kick, Ariana Caurso broke the deadlock with a marvelous volley before half time.

The Italian champions added two more goals. Staskova put Lina Hurtig through on goal for the second of the evening and Valentina Cernoia sealed the win with a long range effort.

