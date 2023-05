In the final round of Serie A, Juventus Women hosted crowned champions Roma in Turin in a match that had little to no impact on the league standings.

Yet, the Bianconere were determined to make a statement against the club that uncrowned them, so they emerged victorious with five goals to two. The highlights include a fabulous freekick from Valentina Cernoia.

The two sides will meet again next Sunday in the final of the Coppa Italia.