At the Stadio Tre Fontane in the Italian capital, Roma Women hosted Juventus in a direct showdown between the two Scudetto contenders.

Sadly for the Bianconere, they were outplayed by their hosts for the majority of the match. Manuela Giugliano broke the deadlock for the Giallorosse from the spot in the middle of the first period.

The Romans then added another two strikes in the second half courtesy of Evelyne Viens and Elena Linari.

Juventus pulled one back in added time through Lindsey Thomas, but it was too little too late.

This is a major blow for Juve’s title chances as they now find themselves eight points adrift from the top.