Juventus Women started their Coppa Italia campaign in a brilliant fashion, pummeling Chievo Verona by six unanswered goals.

The Bianconere put three past their hosts in each half. Barbara Bonansea rounded off the scoring festival with a lovely chip to make it 6-0.

Joe Montemurro’s side won this tournament least season and has now advanced to the quarter finals. Juventus will host Sampdoria on January 16 in the first leg before traveling to Liguria for the return fixture on February 6.