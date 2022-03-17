Video – Juventus Women dismantle Milan with six goals in Coppa Italia Semis

Last weekend, Juventus Women travelled to take on Milan for the first leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals.

However, the Bianconeri only needed one tie to put more than one foot in the final of the tournament, as they dismantled their foes with six goals to one.

Cristiana Girelli scored a personal brace which included a wonderful lob, and Agnese Bonfantini grabbed two goals of her own after coming off the bench. Amanda Nilden and Martina Rosucci each contributed with a strike.