Video – Juventus Women dominate shortlist for best Italy player in 2021

December 15, 2021 - 7:45 pm

This year has surely been a successful one for Juventus Women as they continue to dominate the Italian landscape and are now competitive in Europe.

Moreover, some of the Bianconere stars have been pillars for the Italian national team, and three of them are amongst the five players nominated for the best Italy player award for 2021.

The trio is none other than Cristiana Girelli, Barbara Bonansea and Velentina Cernoia. They are joined by Milan’s Valentina Gianciti and Roma’s Valeria Pirone.

Follow the link in the tweet if you wish to vote for one of our Bianconere stars.

