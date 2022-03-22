Arianna Caruso
Club News

Video – Juventus Women dominate the action in Napoli

March 22, 2022 - 4:00 pm

Last Saturday, Juventus Women took the trip south for a meeting against Napoli’s ladies in the domestic league.

The Bianconere dominated the action from start to finish and could have grabbed a host of goals, but at the end of the day, they settled for a 2-0 win away from home.

Amanda Nilden found her compatriot Lina Hurtig for the opening goal in the first half. In the second period, Cristiana Girelli picked up Arianna Caruso who doubled the Old Lady’s lead.

