Video – Juventus Women drop points for the first time this season but remain undefeated

January 25, 2022 - 5:00 pm

On Saturday, Juventus Women hosted Fiorentina for a Serie A round 23 fixture.

The visitors took a shocking lead after pouncing on a blunder from second choice goalkeeper Roberta Aprile. Things got even more complicated for the Bianconere as captain Sara Gama scored an own goal.

Nevertheless, Valentina Cernoia pulled one back with a wonderful strike just before the halftime whistle.

In the second period, Arianna Caruso pounced on a cross from the left to score the equalizer.

Therefore, the club’s perfect run ends as they drop points for the first time this season. But on the positive side, Juventus remain undefeated and on top of the table.

