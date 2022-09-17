Video – Juventus Women edge out Roma in a close game

Roma Women was one of Bianconere’s biggest rivals last season and this game was always going to be a tough encounter.

Juve was looking to bounce back from the 3-3 draw last week against Inter Milan and to also put themselves in the right frame of mind ahead of their midweek Champions League match.

Roma was unbeaten this season with two wins from two and no goals conceded but Juve was ready and the ladies claimed all the points and now the Juventus women sit proudly at the top of the standings.