In the final round of the Serie A campaign, Sassuolo Women hosted Juventus Women at the Stadio Enzo Ricci in Emilia-Romagna.

The Bianconere broke the deadlock through Jennifer Echegini before doubling their lead thanks to a brilliant strike from Arianna Caruso.

The home side pulled one back but Cristiana Girelli come off the bench to secure the win with a clinical header, even though the Neroverde cut the deficit once more from the spot.

Juventus have thus finished their campaign in second place with 59 points from 26 matches, while Roma kept hold of the Scudetto title.