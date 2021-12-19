Juventus Women
Club News

Video – Juventus Women get the celebrations started at the Allianz Stadium following CL qualification

December 19, 2021 - 7:00 am

On Thursday, Juventus Women made history by qualifying to the UEFA Champions League quarter finals for the first time in the club’s history.

The Italian champions put four past the hapless Servette to finish second behind Wolfsburg who earned their ticked by smashing Chelsea in the same result. The West Londoners were thus surprisingly knocked out of the competition.

The Bianconere kicked off their wild celebrations following the match, and the whole squad crashed into the press-room at the Allianz Stadium.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Icardi

Why Juventus could opt against the signing of Icardi

December 19, 2021
Arthur

Arthur linked with another exchange deal as Arsenal and Everton enter the fray

December 19, 2021

Juventus set for a busy January – Here’s the full schedule

December 18, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.