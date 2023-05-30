Video – Juventus Women give Sofie Pedersen warm farewell following Roma win

Last weekend, Juventus Women played their final Serie A fixture, beating crowned champions Roma by five goals to two.

In her last league fixture for the Bianconere, Sofie Junge Pedersen added one more goal to her tally by scoring the fifth and final strike of the encounter.

After the final whistle, the Dane’s teammates celebrated her memorable stint in Turin with a warm farewell, throwing her up in the air.

Juventus Women will play against the Giallorosse again next weekend in the Coppa Italia final.