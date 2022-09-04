Pauline Peyraud Magnin
Juventus goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin spoke to Juventus social media in a short video and discussed her greatest love story.

Peyraud-Magnin may be a French national, but the video speaks about her making Juventus her home. Forza Juventus are words she speaks with passion, dedication and commitment.

In the comments, fans have shown that she is a much-loved team member, with one tweeting “fatele-il contratto A VITA”, which loosely translates to “make her the LIFETIME contract”.

Fans can see that the 30-year-old goalkeeper plays with her heart and shows a clear passion for the club and her sport.

