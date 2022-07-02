Pauline Peyraud Magnin
Club News

Video – Juventus Women goalkeeper wins the Serie A save of the season award

July 2, 2022 - 9:00 pm

After another brilliant campaign which saw them dominate the Italian landscape, Juventus Women are still picking up the honors.

The latest to receive a recognition is French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin who wins the best Serie A save of the season.

Even though she didn’t have a clear vision on the shot, the Bianconere custodian pulled off a marvelous save as she dived to parry away a shot from Roma’s Annamaria Serturini who was left to rue to her luck.

