Video – Juventus Women goalkeeper wins the Serie A save of the season award

After another brilliant campaign which saw them dominate the Italian landscape, Juventus Women are still picking up the honors.
The latest to receive a recognition is French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin who wins the best Serie A save of the season.
Even though she didn’t have a clear vision on the shot, the Bianconere custodian pulled off a marvelous save as she dived to parry away a shot from Roma’s Annamaria Serturini who was left to rue to her luck.
A round of applause to @PeyraudMagnin18! 👏
This super block has won her Serie A save of the season! 👊🧤 pic.twitter.com/Yb7eixNGBE
— Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) June 30, 2022
