Juventus Women have been eliminated from the Coppa Italia after suffering a second defeat in a row against Fiorentina Women in the semi-final.

This was the first match for the club after sacking head coach Joe Montemurro, but his successor Giuseppe Zappella had a debut to forget.

The Viola had already won the first leg in Florence by one goal to nil, and they managed to seal their place in the final by beating the Bianconere 3-1 in Turin.

The visitors scored twice in the first half, but Asia Bragonzi restored the Old Lady’s hopes with a scrappy goal just before halftime.

Nevertheless, Fiorentina netted early in the second half to knock out the title holders in a 4-1 result on aggregate.