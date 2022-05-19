Women Scudetto
Video – Juventus Women lift the Scudetto trophy at the Allianz Stadium

May 19, 2022 - 11:00 pm

On Monday night, Juve’s men played their final home fixture of the campaign when they hosted Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. But the evening also saw the Women side celebrating the Scudetto triumph in front of their supporters

Since the launching of the team in 2017, the Bianconere have never failed to secure the league title, winning the Scudetto on five straight occasions. Captain Sara Gama lifted the trophy in front of the joyous crowds.

