Video – Juventus Women lose crucial Scudetto showdown in Rome

April 24, 2023 - 4:00 pm

Last weekend, Juventus Women suffered a devastating 2-3 defeat at the hands of their hosts Roma in what was their last chance to catch up with the Serie A leaders.

Despite taking the lead twice through Barbara Bonansea and Arianna Caruso, the Bianconere eventually lost in dramatic fashion when Sophie Roman Haug nodded the winner to snatch three vital points for the Giallorossi.

The capital side is now en route towards clinching the Scudetto title after opening an 11-point gap with Juventus

Avatar

