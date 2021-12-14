Juventus Women Milan
Video – Juventus Women maintain perfect record with a late charge against Milan

December 14, 2021 - 3:00 pm

Juventus Women hosted Milan in Turin, and managed to maintain their perfect domestic record with 11 wins from as many Serie A fixtures.

Even though the Rossoneri took an early lead, The Bianconeri pounced on the mistakes of the opposition goalkeeper to score five goals, including three in the last 20 minutes.

Andrea Staskova earned a brace, while Barbara Bonansea, Lisa Boattin (from the spot) and Lina Hurtig scored one each, and Juventus goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud Magnin saved a penalty kick.

