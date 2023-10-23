At the Viola Park in Florence, Juventus Women made it five wins out of five Serie A fixtures as they toppled their hosts Fiorentina by two goals to one.

The Bianconere took the lead through Lineth Beerensteyn who from the left to the center before drilling a lovely shot towards the bottom corner.

Joe Monetemurro’s girls had several chances to double their lead, but it was the Tuscans who found the equalizer from the corner in the second half.

Nevertheless, Cristiana Girelli won a spot kick and converted it himself to take all three points back to Turin.