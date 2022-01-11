Juventus Women Super Cup
Video – Juventus Women overcome Milan to lift the Italian Super Cup

January 11, 2022 - 5:45 pm

On Saturday, Juventus Women added yet another title to their ever-growing trophy cabinet when they beat Milan in the final of the Italian Super Cup.

The Rossonere took the lead just before the halftime whistle thanks to Christy Grimshaw.

However, the Bianconere found the equalizer after the restart with an own goal from Valentina Bergamaschi.

At the end of the day, the Cristiana Girelli was once again the hero, as she nodded home the winner at the 88th minute.

