Video – Juventus Women pass tough Hellas Verona test

On Sunday night, Juventus hosted Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium. Coincidentally the same clubs clashed in Women’s Serie A and on the very same day.

The Bianconere endured a tough test away from home, but they managed to maintain their lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 win.

Andrea Staskova found her way into the opposition’s box before playing the horizontal pass which prompted an own goal from the hosts.

Even though Anahita Zamanian received her marching orders, Juventus held into the slim lead despite the numerical disadvantage.