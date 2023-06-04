Video – Juventus Women prepare to take on Roma in Sunday’s Coppa Italia final

After missing out on the Scudetto title for the first time since the club’s founding, Juventus Women will be looking to avenge themselves from Roma by beating the Italian champions in the Coppa Italia on Sunday afternoon.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a video to charge up the troops ahead of the grand finale which will be held at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno.

The Bianconere will be gunning for their third triumph after lifting the domestic cup in 2019 and last season.