On the opening day of the Serie A campaign, Sassuolo Women hosted Juventus Women at the Stadio Enzo Ricci.

The Bianconere took an early lead through Chiara Beccari, but the hosts restored parity with a long-range strike from Lana Clelland.

The Turinese then scored three goals in a row to build a healthy lead, but the Neroverde pulled two back to cut the gap.

Nevertheless, Juventus substitutes Amalie Vangsgaard and Alisha Lehmman killed off the match with late goals, to kickstart the season with a thrilling 6-3 win away from home.