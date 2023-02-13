Girelli, Juventus Women
Video – Juventus Women prevail over Fiorentina away from home

February 13, 2023 - 10:00 pm

While the men’s team scrapped past Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, Juventus Women beat their Viola foes in a much more empathic fashion.

The Bianconere broke the deadlock in Florence through Cecilia Salvai following a scramble inside the six-yards box.

In the second half, Lineth Beerensteyn double the lead after receiving a rare assist from her goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud Magnin.

Finally, Cristiana Girelli scored her 100th goal for Juventus following a brilliant work from Julia Grosso, to seal a 3-0 victory.

