Club News

Video – Juventus Women prevail over Inter away from home

March 27, 2023 - 10:30 am

Last Saturday, Juventus Women traveled to Milano for a crunch meeting against Inter. At the end of the day, Joe Montemurro’s girls emerged victorious with three goals to one.

Arianna Caruso’s corner kicks were the anchor behind the first two goals. Linda Sembrant put the ball over the line to break the deadlock, while Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir nodded home the second.

Late in the match, Tabitha Chawinga pulled one back for the Nerazzurre, but Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea combined to score a fabulous third for the Bianconere.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Pellegrini

Lazio have made a decision regarding the future of Luca Pellegrini

March 27, 2023
Kostic

Concern for Juventus as Kostic returns home early from international duty

March 27, 2023
Frattesi

Juventus is now preparing for Rabiot’s departure

March 27, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.