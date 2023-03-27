Video – Juventus Women prevail over Inter away from home

Last Saturday, Juventus Women traveled to Milano for a crunch meeting against Inter. At the end of the day, Joe Montemurro’s girls emerged victorious with three goals to one.

Arianna Caruso’s corner kicks were the anchor behind the first two goals. Linda Sembrant put the ball over the line to break the deadlock, while Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir nodded home the second.

Late in the match, Tabitha Chawinga pulled one back for the Nerazzurre, but Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea combined to score a fabulous third for the Bianconere.