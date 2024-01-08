At the Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona, Coppa Italia holders Juventus Women clashed heads with Scudetto winners Roma Women for the Italian Super Cup.

The Bianconere took an early lead thanks to a goalmouth scramble that resulted in an own goal from Evelyne Viens. Nevertheless, a fabulous strike from Saki Kumagai equalized the scoring for the Giallorosse before halftime.

But in the second period, Juve clinched the title courtesy of a stunning curler from Maelle Garbino.

Club captain Sara Gama and stand-in skipper Arianna Caruso lifted the trophy after the hard-fought victory.