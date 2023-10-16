At the Lamarmora Stadium, Juventus Women hosted Sassuolo Women on the fourth matchday of the Serie A season.

Lineth Beerensteyn opened the scoring early on for the hosts when she dispossessed her opponent and placed her shot past the custodian.

The legendary Cristiana Girelli doubled the lead with a signature header. Then Beerensteyn returned to complete her brace with a clinical finish.

Just before the halftime break, Maelle Garbino scored a bizarre goal as the goalkeeper’s clearance bounced off her body.

In the second half, the Bianconere could have scored additional goals, but the score remained 4-0.