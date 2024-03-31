On Saturday afternoon, Juventus Women brushed Fiorentina Women aside with four unanswered goals in the Serie A Scudetto playoffs group.

The Bianconere stunned their visitors with an early pearler courtesy of Julia Grosso. The Canadian’s sensational curler found the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance at all.

Jennifer Echegini then took over, putting the match to bed with a personal hattrick.

Juve have now raised their tally to 47 points from 20 matches, but they remain 10 points adrift from league leaders Roma.