Video – Juventus Women put five hapless Pomigliano

On Sunday, Juventus Women continued their mean Serie A streak at the expense of the hapless Pomigliano.

Sara Cetinja saved two penalty kicks for the hosts, but her own goal allowed the Bianconere to take the lead.

Lina Hurtig pounced on a rebound to double the score before the end of the first half.

The routing continued in the second period as Valentina Cernoia, Barbara Bonansea and Sara Gama all scored to make it 5-0 in favor of the visitors.