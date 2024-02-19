At the Stadio Lamarmora, Juventus Women hosted Napoli in the final Serie A matchday of the regular season.

The Bianconere made a strong statement by pummeling the Southerners with four goals to one.

Cristiana Girelli opened the scoring from the spot before redirecting a corner towards Lindsey Thomas who nodded home the second from close range.

Julia Grosso made it 3-0 before halftime while Thomas returned to score another tap-in in the dying minutes of the match.

Yet, there was still time for Napoli to clinch a consolation goal with a penalty kick.

Juventus remain in second place, trailing Roma by eight points.