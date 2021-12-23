Video – Juventus Women put four past Pink Bari in Coppa Italia

Last Sunday, Pink Bari hosted Juventus Women in a Coppa Italia group stage fixture.

Despite missing several key players, the Bianconere brushed aside their hosts with a 4-1 victory.

Angese Bonfantini broke the deadlock for the Italian champions, before finishing the routing herself.

Amanda Nilden signed the second goal with a lovely curler, and Arianna Caruso scored the third with a close range lob that went over the head of the goalkeeper.

But unfortunately for Juventus, the victory was spoiled by an ACL injury that will rule out Cecilia Salvai until the end of the season.