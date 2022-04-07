Video – Juventus Women put three goals past Sampdoria

Last weekend, Juventus Women put their Champions League elimination behind them when hosting Sampdoria in Turin.

In the first half, Cristiana Girelli broke the deadlock as she nodded the ball home with a header from the corner kick. Barbara Bonansea then added the second after pouncing on a mistake from the opposition goalkeeper.

In the second half, Arianna Caruso scored from the spot to make it 3-0, but the visitors managed to grab a consolation goal before the final whistle.

🎓 Just @cristianagire scoring her sixth header of the Serie A season 😎⚽️#JuveSamp pic.twitter.com/syvpFvBTow — Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) April 5, 2022