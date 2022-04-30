Video – Juventus Women score five past hapless Lazio

Arianna Caruso
April 30, 2022 - 6:00 pm

Last weekend, Juventus Women managed to put five goals against Lazio away from home, despite missing the services of Barbara Bonansea and Cristiana Girelli. The Bianconere consolidated their lead at the top of the Serie A charts.

Sofie Pedersen and Arianna Caruso both came out with personal braces, while Andrea Staskova added the fifth goal late in the second half.

Joe Montemurro’s girls are now on the cusp of securing their fifth straight Scudetto title, and might seal it this Sunday with a positive result against Milan.

