Video – Juventus Women seal their spot in Champions League group stage

August 23, 2022 - 5:00 pm

After beating Netherland’s Union FC with four unanswered goals in the semi finals, Juventus Women hosted Kiryat Gat at Vinovo in the final round of the qualifiers for the Women’s Champions League.

The Bianconere put on a dominant showing against their Israeli foes, opening the scoring thanks to Sofia Cantore before adding a second with a lovely strike from Annahita Zamanian.

Although their opponents managed to pull one back, Arianna Caruso sealed the win in added time with a third goal to secure a spot in the group stage.

